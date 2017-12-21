MCA vs Hello: Nani and Akhil Akkineni's films all set to clash at Telugu box office this week

Two of the much anticipated Telugu movies, Nani’s MCA (Middle Class Abbayi) and Akhil Akkineni’s Hello, are all set to battle it out at the box office as MCA is set to release on Thursday while Hello will hit the screens on Friday. It would be a difficult task for Akhil as Nani is eager to continue his successful winning streak.

Hello

Akhil's debut film in 2015, Akhil-The Power of Jua, released amidst much hype and expectation. The Akkineni successor showed his potential but the movie failed at the box office. That’s why experts are saying Hello is a comeback movie for the talented actor.

Check out how the slick & racy action of hello! Was done 👉👉👉 https://t.co/TbaE8Uoldx — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) December 12, 2017

Hello is expected to be a content driven film instead of a more common run-of-the-mill plot. Creative director, Vikram Kumar of Manam, has reported to have penned an engaging script.

HELLO! Presenting to you or theatrical trailer with lots of love https://t.co/fAapwVPaih #HelloOnDec22nd #HelloTrailer — Akhil Akkineni (@AkhilAkkineni8) December 1, 2017

As the audio launch event of Hello showed, the cast and crew of the film looked pretty confident about the movie's success at the box office. It was Nagarjuna, father of Akhil, and the producer of the movie who showed great confidence in hitting the bull's eye this time, as reported by The Indian Express.

The pre-release business statistics says the Akhil-starrer could expect an impressive outing. But it should be kept in mind the more money you involve, the more risk you expect.

The same report claims that the worldwide theatrical rights of Hello reached Rs 32 crore. Akhil's debut film was closed at Rs 42 crores but as the film did not do well at the box office, they were much careful this time as the figure was restricted to Rs 32 crore.

The Hans India reports that Andhra Pradesh rights were sold at Rs 26.5 crore and Karnataka rights earned Rs 2 crore. Overseas rights fetched about Rs 3 crores.

Now the question is will he hit the target? We will know the answer on Friday.

MCA (Middle Class Abbayi)

Banking on the success of eight consecutive hits, the experienced Nani is everybody’s favourite to take the tally to triple hat-trick with MCA. Being directed by Venu Sree Ram of Oh My Friend-fame, the trailer of MCA gave a hint of an entertaining family rom-com genre.

The first part of the movie is expected to be packed with lighter and funny moments, as the pair of Nani & Bhoomika Chawla as brother-in-law and sister-in-law is projected to emulate the famous Tom & Jerry combination.

https://t.co/bra6FQ6o5e Trailer of MCA in which Bollywood’s talented actor Vijay Verma plays the antagonist — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) December 13, 2017

Nani, with the pre-release statistics, has yet again showed his attractive power to boost the pre-release business numbers. The Hans India reports that the pre-release business of MCA is between Rs 35 and 40 crore. The theatrical rights and digital rights were sold for a massive price.

With the Christmas and New Year market waiting to be utilised, both the movies are keen to collect the best from this week-long holiday season.

