MCA (Middle Class Abbayi) trailer: Nani, Sai Pallavi shine in the romantic, action drama

Turns out MCA (Middle Class Abbayi) starring Nani, Sai Pallavi and Bhumika is not just a love story, but also an action drama.

While the teaser gave us a glimpse of the goofy love story between Nani and Sai Pallavi, the latest trailer introduces us to actual crux of this upcoming Telugu drama.

The pleasant surprise of the trailer is definitely Bhumika Chawla, who is back in Tollywood after a while. Last seen in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, the actress plays Nani's strict sister-in-law in MCA.

Directed by Sriram venu, MCA essentially kick starts with a series of comic events that occur due to the rocky relationship Nani shares with his sister-in-law Bhumika.

Parallely, we are also introduced to the lead pair's love story, a really cute one at that. For a change, Sai Pallavi is seen pulling off all the antics possible, to be with Nani and the lead pair showcase interesting chemistry in just a two minute glimpse.

MCA happens to be the story of a middle class family with a love angle and a twist. Nani's character is shown as someone who can go any length to save his family. He sways in style with relatable punch lines and guesses are, the actor battles to save his sister-in-law from the evil powers-that-be.

While the trailer pretty much reveals a lot, fans are now eager to watch how and why the various characters in the movie cross paths, and how well Nani pulls of a middle class abbayi.

This will be Sai Pallavi's second Telugu film after her debut Fidaa, which hit screens earlier this year. And Nani's much anticipated release after his latest hit, Ninnu Kori.

Slated for a 21 December release, MCA's jukebox has already become the buzz of the town, for Devi Sri Prasad's quirky compositions.

Watch the trailer here: