Matthew McConaughey auditioned for Jack's role in Titanic, reveals Kate Winslet

Los Angeles: Actress Kate Winslet, who essayed Rose in the hit film Titanic, has revealed that she auditioned for the role with actor Matthew McConaughey as Jack.

Winslet appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, discussing the 20th anniversary of the iconic movie. She said it wasn't actor Leonardo DiCaprio with whom she auditioned for Titanic.

"This was because Paramount (the movie studio that made the film) had McConaughey as their favourite for the role, whereas James Cameron (director) insisted that DiCaprio play the role of Jack instead. I auditioned with Matthew, isn't that weird?

"Never said that in public before. I auditioned with Matthew, which was completely fantastic. It just wouldn't have been the whole, Jack and Rose, Kate and Leo thing," she said.

Winslet also said that the sketch of Rose done by Jack in the movie-in that "Paint me like one of your French girls" scene, was actually drawn by Cameron himself.