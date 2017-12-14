You are here:

Matt Lauer tops list of most Googled people in US; Meghan Markle, Harvey Weinstein follow

Former host of NBC's Today show Matt Lauer is the most searched person in the US this year. The other names in the list of top 10 Google's most-searched people include Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Bill O’Reilly — all accused of sexual harassment or assault in some form. Hollywood actress Meghan Markle, who recently got engaged to Prince Charles made it to the second spot.

Here are top Google searches by category in 2017 for the US, as collated by Variety in a report:

All Searches

1. Hurricane Irma

2. Matt Lauer

3. Tom Petty

4. Super Bowl

5. Las Vegas shooting

6. Mayweather vs. McGregor fight

7. Solar eclipse

8. Hurricane Harvey

9. Aaron Hernandez

10. Fidget spinner

People

1. Matt Lauer

2. Meghan Markle

3. Harvey Weinstein

4. Michael Flynn

5. Kevin Spacey

6. Bill O’Reilly

7. Melania Trump

8. Kathy Griffin

9. Milo Yiannopoulos

10. Gal Gadot

Celebrity Deaths

1. Tom Petty

2. Aaron Hernandez

3. Chris Cornell

4. Bill Paxton

5. Hugh Hefner

6. Chester Bennington

7. Charlie Murphy

8. Lil Peep

9. Jim Nabors

10. David Cassidy

Movies

1. It

2. Beauty and the Beast

3. Wonder Woman

4. Get Out

5. Justice League

6. Logan

7. Baby Driver

8. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2

9. Hidden Figures

10. Dunkirk

TV Shows

1. 13 Reasons Why

2. Game of Thrones

3. This Is Us

4. Iron Fist

5. Riverdale

6. Bachelor in Paradise

7. The Good Doctor

8. Santa Clarita Diet

9. Big Little Lies

10. American Gods

Actors

1. Meghan Markle

2. Kevin Spacey

3. Gal Gadot

4. Louis C.K.

5. Meryl Streep

6. Bill Skarsgård

7. Millie Bobby Brown

8. Tom Holland

9. Maria Campbell

10. Tommy Wiseau

Musicians/Bands

1. Linkin Park

2. Cardi B

3. Lil Pump

4. Joyner Lucas

5. Jason Aldean

6. Danielle Bregoli

7. Post Malone

8. Aaron Carter

9. Remy Ma

10. Montgomery Gentry

Songs

1. 'Despacito'

2. 'Humble'

3. 'Bad and Boujee'

4. 'Look What You Made Me Do'

5. 'Bodak Yellow'

6. 'Gucci Gang'

7. 'Havana'

8. 'Shape of You'

9. 'Mask Off'

10. 'Side to Side'

Albums

1. Reputation, Taylor Swift

2. 4:44, Jay-Z

3. Damn, Kendrick Lamar

4. Everybody, Logic

5. More Life, Drake

6. Harry Styles, Harry Styles

7. Issa Album, 21 Savage

8. ÷ (Divide), Ed Sheeran

9. True to Self, Bryson Tiller

10. Flower Boy, Tyler, The Creator”