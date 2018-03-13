You are here:

Matt Damon, Ben Affleck's production company Pearl Street to adopt inclusion rider in future projects

Los Angeles: Hollywood stars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have announced that their production company Pearl Street will be adopting an inclusion rider agreement in all their future deals.

The inclusion clause aims to promote diversity in casting and crew memberships. The move came a week after Frances McDormand sparked interest and support for the term after she concluded her Oscars best actress acceptance speech by saying, "I have two words to leave with you tonight, ladies and gentlemen: inclusion rider."

The announcement was made via Twitter by actor-producer Fanshen Cox DiGiovanni.

.@michaelb4jordan Thank you for always supporting broader representation in the industry. On behalf of Pearl Street Films, Matt Damon, @BenAffleck, Jennifer Todd, Drew Vinton & I will be adopting the #InclusionRider for all of our projects moving forward. https://t.co/ODit24D2Rb — Fanshen is at SXSW (@fanshen) March 13, 2018

"On behalf of Pearl Street Films, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Todd, Drew Vinton and I will be adopting the Inclusion Rider for all of our projects moving forward," Fanshen wrote.

Actor Michael B Jordan had also announced last week that he would add an inclusion rider on all projects produced under his Outlier Society Productions banner.

In her post, Fanshen praised Jordan's move. "Thank you for always supporting broader representation in the industry.

Published Date: Mar 13, 2018 13:28 PM | Updated Date: Mar 13, 2018 13:28 PM