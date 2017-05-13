You are here:
  MasterChef Australia judge Gary Mehigan to return to India for an international food festival

MasterChef Australia judge Gary Mehigan to return to India for an international food festival

May, 13 2017

Popular MasterChef Australia judge Gary Mehigan, a fan of Indian food, is set to visit India again.
Mehigan posted a video in which one can see a dish being prepared.

He captioned the video which he shared on social media on Sunday: "Heading back to India very soon for World on a Plate. Got me thinking about all that delicious food! Can't wait. India, love India, Indian food, delicious, curry, Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi."

World on a Plate India is an international food festival which will take place in Bengaluru and Mumbai soon.

He also shared a photo of Mumbai Dabbawalas, who deliver home-cooked food to office-goers — all with the help of some coding they scribble on the boxes.

The chef, who has been to India a couple of times, had earlier told IANS that he grew up "in the UK, so grew up eating lots of Indian food. But going to India, I realised how one-dimensional the Indian food being offered in the UK was".


Published Date: May 13, 2017 12:40 pm | Updated Date: May 13, 2017 12:41 pm

