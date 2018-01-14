Master of None star Aziz Ansari accused of sexual misconduct by 22-year-old photographer
Actor and stand-up comedian Aziz Ansari, who recently won a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Television Series - Musical and Comedy, has been accused of sexual misconduct by a Brooklyn, New York based photographer.
Ansari, 34, who shot to international fame with the popularity of his Netflix comedy Master of None, has been accused of coercing the photographer into having oral sex with him. The woman, who goes by the changed name 'Grace', said she met Ansari at the 2017 Emmy Awards. She presented her allegations in a first-hand account of how she went on a date with the comedian, and the night ended with her crying in an Uber.
She describes her date with Ansari as “by far the worst experience with a man I’ve ever had”. The two went out to dinner in Manhattan and, after they returned to his apartment, Grace claims that he grew aggressive, repeatedly placed her hand on his crotch, and used a move that she referred to as “the claw”.
Grace claims that after she told Ansari that she wanted to slow down, he kept asking, “Where do you want me to f*** you?” She told him that she didn’t want to feel “forced,” or she would “hate” him. And she says that he then coerced her into performing oral sex on him.
Grace also supplied text messages in which Ansari appears to have followed up the incident by telling her, “It was fun meeting you last night.”
Ansari has not yet responded to these allegations.
23-year-old Grace* went on a date with Aziz Ansari in September. It turned out to be the worst night of her life. She told babe Ansari pulled her hand towards his penis multiple times and “kept doing it after I moved it away.” She said she remembers him asking again and again, “Where do you want me to fuck you?” Throughout the course of the night, she says she used verbal and non-verbal cues to indicate how unhappy she was. This is a conversation between them the following day where Grace tells Ansari how uncomfortable he made her feel, saying “you ignored clear non-verbal cues” and “kept going with advances.” Read the full story on babe.net.
Published Date: Jan 14, 2018 16:05 PM | Updated Date: Jan 14, 2018 16:12 PM