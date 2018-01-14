Master of None star Aziz Ansari accused of sexual misconduct by 22-year-old photographer

Actor and stand-up comedian Aziz Ansari, who recently won a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Television Series - Musical and Comedy, has been accused of sexual misconduct by a Brooklyn, New York based photographer.

Ansari, 34, who shot to international fame with the popularity of his Netflix comedy Master of None, has been accused of coercing the photographer into having oral sex with him. The woman, who goes by the changed name 'Grace', said she met Ansari at the 2017 Emmy Awards. She presented her allegations in a first-hand account of how she went on a date with the comedian, and the night ended with her crying in an Uber.

She describes her date with Ansari as “by far the worst experience with a man I’ve ever had”. The two went out to dinner in Manhattan and, after they returned to his apartment, Grace claims that he grew aggressive, repeatedly placed her hand on his crotch, and used a move that she referred to as “the claw”.

Grace claims that after she told Ansari that she wanted to slow down, he kept asking, “Where do you want me to f*** you?” She told him that she didn’t want to feel “forced,” or she would “hate” him. And she says that he then coerced her into performing oral sex on him.

Grace also supplied text messages in which Ansari appears to have followed up the incident by telling her, “It was fun meeting you last night.”

Ansari has not yet responded to these allegations.

Published Date: Jan 14, 2018 16:05 PM | Updated Date: Jan 14, 2018 16:12 PM