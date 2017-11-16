You are here:

Masaba Gupta designs Karan Johar's outfits for India's Next Superstars

IANS

Nov,16 2017 16:22 22 IST

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta has designed the costume for filmmaker Karan Johar for a promo of the upcoming TV show India's Next Superstars.

Masaba Gupta. Image from Twitter/@appie_appz

The promo of the show, which was shot last week, will feature Karan wearing a black blazer along with shimmer shoes — all of which has been designed by Gupta, read a statement on behalf of production banner FremantleMedia India.

Karan will be joined by filmmaker Rohit Shetty on the judging panel of the Star Plus show.

