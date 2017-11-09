You are here:

Masaba Gupta collaborates with Titan Raga to launch 'quirky' watch collection

Mumbai: Fashion designer Masaba Gupta has added a "quirky" twist to a new limited edition watch collection.

On 9 November, Titan Company Limited unveiled the collection under the Raga series with Masaba in Mumbai.

"It gives me immense pleasure to be working with Titan watches as their commitment to quality, design and craftsmanship is world-class. I have always strived to reinvent traditional designs for the free-spirited Indian woman and Titan has always catered to the individual desires of the ever-changing woman," Masaba said in a statement.

"This collaboration is the perfect opportunity for myself and Titan to add a quirky Masaba touch to Raga's exquisite design philosophy," she added.

S. Ravi Kant, Chief Executive Officer, Watches and Accessories Division, Titan Company Limited, said they joined hands with Masaba as she is a "designer known for her striking motifs and bold designs that resonate with the ‘young woman' of today".

"This partnership has resulted in unique and differentiated designs. Each timepiece has a unique story to tell. The collection blends the femininity and romance of Raga with the tribal and pop art signature look of Masaba."

The collection features 11 statement pieces, each reinterpreting a unique Masaba motif into a unique timepiece.