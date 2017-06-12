Mary Poppins to have sequel; Julie Andrews will not reprise role as protagonist

It has been confirmed that the much-loved film Mary Poppins will have a sequel, but to the dismay of fans, Julie Andrews will not be part of this film. The film has been titled Mary Poppins Returns.

Director Rob Marshall revealed that his team was considering Emily Blunt for the part, and that Julie Andrews had given her blessing for this casting decision.

"Julie will always be, for me and for everybody, the most astonishing performance as Mary Poppins, winning the Oscar and bursting onto the scene so brilliantly. But Emily is the perfect person to carry the torch, and I know Julie feels the exact same way. She loves her," said Marshall.

In fact, out of respect for Blunt, Andrews also was not open to the idea of making a cameo appearance in the film.

Andrew's co-star Dick Van Dyke will be part of Mary Poppins' sequel in the role of Mr. Dawes Sr's son. He played chimney sweeper Bert and Mr Dawes Sr. in the first installment of the film.

Emily Mortimer will essay the role of Jane and Ben Wishaw will play Michael, the two children who are entrusted to Mary Poppins. The film chronicles the re-entry of the nanny into their lives after a devastating tragedy leaves the brother-sister duo and Michael's children bereft of joy.

The original film told the story of Mary Poppins, who descended from heaven in reaction to an advertisement put out by Mr Banks, Jane and Michael's father, for a nanny. She uses her unique lifestyle to make the family's dynamics better.

Mary Poppins Returns is slated to release on 21 December, 2018.