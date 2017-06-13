Mary Poppins Returns: Academy Award winning actress Meryl Streep joins cast

Los Angeles: Veteran actress Meryl Streep will play Topsy, cousin of Mary Poppins in the Mary Poppins Returns.

Director, Rob Marshall said that the Oscar-winning actress, whom he worked with in Into the Woods, was drawn to his 2018 movie because of its message of optimism, reported Entertainment Weekly.

In the movie, Topsy receives a visit from the nanny (Emily Blunt) and the Banks children during their adventurous lessons.

Streep also gets her own song, penned by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, when she welcomes her young guests to her world, which is lived almost entirely in upside-downs and opposites.

The sequel to the 1964 classic also stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Dick Van Dyke, Emily Mortimer, Ben Whishaw and Angela Lansbury.

Meryl Streep will be working with Emily Blunt for the third time with this movie. Both the actors were last seen in Rob Marshall's musical Into the Woods (2014) which was an amalgamation of various fairy tales like Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Beanstalk, Rapunzel, and Cinderella. Earlier they were seen in The Devil Wears Prada (2006) directed by David Frankel. The film was based on Lauren Weisberger's 2003 novel of the same name.

It will be really amazing to watch this sequel of the 1964 Disney film Mary Poppins, directed by Robert Stevenson, which starred iconic actress Julie Andrews who won an Academy Award for the same.

(With inputs from PTI)