Martin Garrix, Troye Sivan release new single 'There For You' after keeping fans waiting for months

After teasing their fans for weeks, Martin Garrix has finally released his new single with Troye Sivan titled 'There For You' on Friday, 26 May.

Their collaboration has been touted as one of the most sought after collaborations of the year, with the artists having teased the song countless number of times — from the Ultra Music Festival to Coachella. Troye even joined Garrix on stage in several of the Dutch DJ's concerts and performed with him live, leaving their fans thrilled. Many clips of these performances have been added to the official music video of 'There For You'.

The lyrics are a fresh change from many of Garrix's purely electronic songs (Read: 'Animals') which feature very few words. Troye's voice is as soothing as ever, and the entire look and feel of both the video and the song is quite uplifting in its nature.

The video makes for an interesting watch and upon further examination — one can see huge undertones of Troye's quintessential touch of shooting videos in scenic locations and giving the video a very breezy look.

'There For You' seems to posses the quality of content melancholy. The video also depicts the relationship between two men, keeping true to Troye's pre-existing style of featuring LGBTQ relationships in his videos.

In an eclectic mix of sorts, one can see Garrix's signature style in 'There For You' as well — with various clips from concerts, audience reactions, the typical DJ movement on stage during a concert, along with colourful lights and other archetypal electronic dance music characteristics, and these are beautifully blended with Troye's vocals and style.

The official video has already hit 667,213 views since the few hours that it has been put up, with the number steadily climbing forward.

Garrix was introduced into the world of DJ-ing after watching his idol and inspiration Tiësto perform at the Olympic Games in Athens, whereas Troye's main claim to fame was his Youtube channel.