Martin Garrix on the Indian EDM scene, and his upcoming gig in the country — his fifth here

Dutch DJ Martin Garrix is not your average 21-year-old. After performing in India for four consecutive years — 2013, '14, '15 and '16 — he is back again. This time, he is performing at the TimeOut 72 Hours music festival in Goa on 29 December. The three-day festival will be opened by singer-songwriter Jason Derulo, before rapper Wiz Khalifa takes to the stage on the second day. Garrix will close the festival on 29 December, after which he plans to head out, "get in touch with the locals and culture", while he's here.

Now India loves its EDM and has played host to many acclaimed EDM artists, from Hardwell to Kygo. Garrix only testifies the country's fondness for the genre. Having performed to packed stadiums on multiple occasions, he says "The energy I get from the crowd in India is amazing. As an artist, experiencing different cultures is really interesting, which is why I love to visit you guys!"

Ranked on the top spot on DJ Mag's Top 100 DJs list for 2016, as well as 2017, Garrix is best known for belting out addictive hits such as 'Animals'(2013) — which arguably was his big international breakthrough — 'In The Name of Love' (2017), 'Forbidden Voices' (2015) and 'Don't Look Down' (2015).

Although he was discovered by DJ Tiësto, he has come a long way, having collaborated with an array of artists, from Ed Sheeran to Usher — defying genres and exploring the uncharted in the process. He says he gets his musical inspiration while he's touring and enjoys listening to other artists and watch them perform.

Since this isn't his maiden visit to the country, it's safe to say he knows his audience well now. When asked about his set for the upcoming show in Vagator, Goa, he says, "I always adjust my sets to the crowd and the vibes I’m getting from them. I always want to give the best show possible. What I like to do is surprise people, so I’d like the show to be a surprise as well." After his show is over, he wants to explore the 'party capital' of the country over the weekend. For once, he does seem like any other person his age.

