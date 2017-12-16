Marlon Brando biopic, based on George Englund's memoirs, could be in the works

Los Angeles: A new film focusing on the life and career of Hollywood legend Marlon Brando is in the works.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Brian Oliver's New Republic Pictures has taken up the book, The Way It's Never Been Done Before as the basis for a biopic on the Godfather star.

The book is former director George Englund's memoir, who was Brando's longtime friend.

Talking about the project, Oliver said, "George and Marlon's friendship spanned five decades and covered all the ups and downs in the actor's career and personal life.

"It makes for both an epic portrayal of the greatest actor ever to grace the silver screen and an intimate story of two men with an almost brotherly bond."

Other films that have been made on the Oscar-winning actor in the past include — TCM biopic Brando: The Documentary (2007) and Marlon Brando: The Wild One.