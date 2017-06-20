Mark Wahlberg in Transformers: Is the actor done playing tough guy inventor Cade Yeager?

It looks like the fifth Transformers film will be the last one with Mark Wahlberg in it. Chatting about the future of the franchise on The Graham Norton Show on Friday night (16 June), Wahlberg told the British talk show host: "It's the last one so I get my life back!"

Wahlberg helped reinvent the franchise after the departure of original cast members Megan Fox and Shia LaBeouf, and reprises his role as tough guy inventor Cade Yeager for the latest sequel.

The Last Knight has already been confirmed to be the final instalment with Michael Bay as director, and now it seems as if Wahlberg will be following him out the door.

Wahlberg also told Graham Norton in his interview on Friday that he spent "five months" getting in prime physical condition for The Last Knight, only to be saddled with a haircut that he absolutely hated.

There's a good chance that The Last Knight will plant seeds for the 1980s-set Bumblebee prequel, since its plot hinges on the Autobot joining forces with Cade against a renegade Optimus Prime.

"The long hair is the worst thing ever," he joked. "I look like my mum in the 70s and it's just really bad!"

This seems very different from what Wahlberg told Collider. He said, "I am [contracted for more] but look, I signed on to make these movies with Michael. After Pain and Gain I was like, “Whatever you want to do. Anytime anywhere just let me know." So we’ll see. But usually I’m going with Bay."

Will Wahlberg step down from his role? Maybe box-office collections and critical reactions to Transformers 5 will help push him in the right direction.