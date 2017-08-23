Mark Wahlberg beats Dwayne Johnson, Vin Diesel to become highest paid Hollywood actor

New York City: Transformers: The Last Knight star Mark Wahlberg has out-muscled Dwayne Johnson to become Hollywood's highest paid actor in the past year with a transforming income of $68 million, according to Forbes magazine.

The former rapper, known as Marky Mark, beat Baywatch star Johnson, with $65 million, and Johnson's The Fate of the Furious co-star Vin Diesel, worth $54.5 million

The rest of the top five, released on Tuesday, include Adam Sandler, flush with a Netflix deal, at no 4 with $50.5 million and Jackie Chan with $49 million.

The top 10 actors banked a cumulative $488.5 million - nearly three times the $172.5 million combined total of the 10 top earning women.

All the data is from between 1 June, 2016, and 1 June, 2017, before fees and taxes.