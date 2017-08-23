You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Entertainment News
  3. Mark Wahlberg beats Dwayne Johnson, Vin Diesel to become highest paid Hollywood actor

Mark Wahlberg beats Dwayne Johnson, Vin Diesel to become highest paid Hollywood actor

EntertainmentAPAug, 23 2017 08:30:37 IST

New York City: Transformers: The Last Knight star Mark Wahlberg has out-muscled Dwayne Johnson to become Hollywood's highest paid actor in the past year with a transforming income of $68 million, according to Forbes magazine.

mark wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg. Twitter

The former rapper, known as Marky Mark, beat Baywatch star Johnson, with $65 million, and Johnson's The Fate of the Furious co-star Vin Diesel, worth $54.5 million

The rest of the top five, released on Tuesday, include Adam Sandler, flush with a Netflix deal, at no 4 with $50.5 million and Jackie Chan with $49 million.

The top 10 actors banked a cumulative $488.5 million - nearly three times the $172.5 million combined total of the 10 top earning women.

All the data is from between 1 June, 2016, and 1 June, 2017, before fees and taxes.


Published Date: Aug 23, 2017 08:30 am | Updated Date: Aug 23, 2017 08:30 am


Also See







Caraoke: Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana groove to songs from Bareilly Ki Barfi while on the road



Top Stories





Cricket Scores