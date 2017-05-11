Margot Robbie to star and produce in a new thriller film Dreamland

Los Angeles: Actress Margot Robbie will produce and star in upcoming thriller film Dreamland, to be directed by Miles Joris-Peyrafitte.

Written by Nicolaas Zwart, Dreamland is set in the 1930s, amid the devastation of the Dust Bowl.

The story follows a 15-year-old boy on his quest to capture a fugitive bank robber and collect the bounty on her head, all with the goal of saving his family farm from foreclosure, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Against all odds, he beats the FBI and the local police to find her, only to discover that she's far more than what the authorities claim her to be.

Robbie will play the bank robber in the film.