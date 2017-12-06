Margot Robbie shines at LA premiere of upcoming film I, Tonya

FP Staff
Dec,06 2017 17:07 01 IST
Tonya Harding and Margot Robbie strike a pose for the cameras during the LA premiere of I, Tonya. Image from AP/Jordan Strauss
Julianne Nicholson, Allison Janney and Margot Robbie arrive for the premiere. Image from AP/Jordan Strauss
Mecki Dent and Jai Courtney pose for the shutterbugs. Image from AP/Jordan Strauss
Director Craig Gillespie and lead actress Margot Robbie get clicked together. Image from AP/Jordan Strauss
