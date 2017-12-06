You are here:

Margot Robbie shines at LA premiere of upcoming film I, Tonya

FP Staff

Dec,06 2017 17:07 01 IST

Tonya Harding and Margot Robbie strike a pose for the cameras during the LA premiere of I, Tonya. Image from AP/Jordan Strauss

Tonya Harding and Margot Robbie strike a pose for the cameras during the LA premiere of I, Tonya. Image from AP/Jordan Strauss

Julianne Nicholson, Allison Janney and Margot Robbie arrive for the premiere. Image from AP/Jordan Strauss

Julianne Nicholson, Allison Janney and Margot Robbie arrive for the premiere. Image from AP/Jordan Strauss

Mecki Dent and Jai Courtney pose for the shutterbugs. Image from AP/Jordan Strauss

Mecki Dent and Jai Courtney pose for the shutterbugs. Image from AP/Jordan Strauss

Director Craig Gillespie and lead actress Margot Robbie get clicked together. Image from AP/Jordan Strauss

Director Craig Gillespie and lead actress Margot Robbie get clicked together. Image from AP/Jordan Strauss

tags: #I tonya #Margot Robbie #Photo Of The Day #PhotoOfTheDay #TOnya

also see

Manushi Chhillar returns to Mumbai after Miss World win; seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple

Manushi Chhillar returns to Mumbai after Miss World win; seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple

Shashi Kapoor cremated with state honours; Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan pay respects

Shashi Kapoor cremated with state honours; Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan pay respects

London mayor Sadiq Khan meets Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt at Ambani residence

London mayor Sadiq Khan meets Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt at Ambani residence