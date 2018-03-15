Margot Robbie in talks to play late actress Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino's film on Manson Family murders

Margot Robbie is contemplating playing one of the lead roles in Quentin Tarantino's upcoming movie Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.

According to reports in Deadline, the Oscar nominated I, Tonya actress has been offered the role of Sharon Tate by Tarantino. Robbie has met with Tarantino and discussed the offer; negotiations are underway for her to come on-board the upcoming crime movie.

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood tells the story of Rick Dalton, a former star of a Western TV series, and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth. Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. In the film, Sharon Tate is Rick’s very famous next door neighbor.

Leonardo DiCaprio will play Rick Dalton and Brad Pitt will be seen as Cliff Booth.

Sharon Tate was murdered at her residence in Los Angeles by the notorious Manson Family in 1969. She was eight and a half months pregnant when murdered along with four other people. The Tate murders, as it is called in popular culture, grabbed headlines around the world and brought forward the musings of Charles Manson, the man who orchestrated the murders, into the mainstream. The murder of Sharon Tate has long been a pop culture phenomena and one of the most sensationalized crime in history.

Tarantino has issued a statement declaring that “I’ve been working on this script for five years, as well as living in Los Angeles County most of my life, including in 1969, when I was seven years old. I’m very excited to tell this story of an L.A., and a Hollywood that don’t exist anymore. And I couldn’t be happier about the dynamic teaming of DiCaprio & Pitt as Rick & Cliff”.

