Margaret Atwood to be honoured with lifetime achievement award by literary organisation PEN Center USA

Canadian poet and novelist Margaret Atwood is receiving a lifetime achievement award from one of the world’s oldest literary organizations. PEN Center USA announced Wednesday that Atwood will accept the honor at the group’s annual Literary Awards Festival in October. PEN center is a division of PEN, a literary and human rights organisation.

Atwood started her literary career with the 1969 protofeminist novel The Edible Woman, which established her as a significant prose writer. An advocate of women's rights, she is one of the most celebrated writers of feminist literature. Atwood has written more than 40 books of fiction, poetry and essays. Her 19895 dystopian novel The Handmaid's Tale, was centered around women's subjugation and the resultant gender politics. The novel was nominated for The Booker Prize among others and made into a film, an opera and a TV series. The television adaptation of The Handmaid’s Tale premiered on Hulu earlier this year and has been renewed for a second season that will be released in 2018.

PEN Center USA says the 77-year-old author will be recognized at an 27 October, 2017 ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Actor and writer Nick Offerman is scheduled to host the evening.

With inputs from AP.