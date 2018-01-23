Marathi actor Praful Bhalerao of Kunku fame passes away in train accident in Mumbai

Marathi actor Praful Bhalerao was on 22 January killed in a train accident in Mumbai, police said. The mishap took place in the morning when Bhalerao was on his way to Goregaon from Malad in the western suburbs, a police official said. He did not provide further details.

In a statement given to DNA, Senior Police Inspector Shailendra Dhiwar said, "Around 4.15 am, Bhalerao tried catching a running Churchgate local from platform number two, fell off from the train and went on to hit a signal pole and sustained a head injury." His family was informed of the accident after his phone was recovered from his pocket.

The police have registered a case of accidental death and are further probing the matter. Bhalerao's father told the publication that he would take the train home after working a night shift at the Justdial office in Churchgate.

Bhalerao, 22, shot to fame as a child actor and is best known for his role in the popular TV series Kunku. He had also worked in a Marathi film, Barayan, which released recently. However, it was Kunku that gave him popularity and made him a household name in Maharashtra. Bhalerao had also featured in Marathi serials like Tu Majha Sangati, Nakushi and Jyotiba Phule.

With inputs from PTI.

Published Date: Jan 23, 2018 09:02 AM | Updated Date: Jan 23, 2018 09:07 AM