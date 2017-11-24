Manushi Chhillar offered monetary reward, office of her choice by Haryana CM

Manushi Chhillar is enjoying her share of fame and success after she bagged the Miss World title — India's first win since Priyanka Chopra took home the crown at the beauty pageant in the year 2000.

Chhillar's looks and potential have caught the attention of many well-known personalities and experts in the field, and even politicians have taken an interest in India's win.

In a recent announcement in the media, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that Chhillar will be given a reward of Rs 6 crore by the state government. The CM also said that the government would happily grant to her whichever office she chooses to hold, or any incentive or reward she asks for, so as to promote her thinking and attitude in the state. He has also expressed his wish to meet Chhillar sometime next week, reports The Statesman.

On the other hand, the former CM of the state, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, has demanded that the Miss World be awarded a 500-yard residential plot in Gurugram or Panchkula.

In the midst of receiving congratulatory messages and positive gestures, certain negative remarks have also been made following Manushi Chhillar's win. In a post on Instagram, nun, former actress and model Sofia Hayat criticised the very concept of beauty contests.

"... Who judges beauty these days when beauty does not have a single face or form..you gotta laugh at such prehistoric ideals..beauty is not there to be judged..why isn't a woman in a hijab there..or a somalian with a lip plate there..or a painted American Indian..or a transgender..are they not beautiful?..why is there not a size 16 woman with curves or a bald woman? Miss World is out dated..the real Miss World..is a woman who is Mother nature..a woman with a child..a woman who has stretch marks on her body to show she has lived..to show she like the world..is diverse and different..but mostly..Miss World..would never allow herself to be judged by the standards of others..let alone a committee! (sic)" she wrote.