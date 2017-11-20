Manushi Chhillar gives a 'chilled out' response to Shashi Tharoor's remarks: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Manushi Chhillar's 'chilled out' response to Shashi Tharoor

Exactly @vineetjaintimes agree with you on this. A girl who has just won the World isn’t going to be upset over a tongue-in-cheek remark. ‘Chillar’ talk is just small change - let’s not forget the ‘chill’ within Chhillar 🙂 @ShashiTharoor https://t.co/L5gqMf8hfi — Manushi Chhillar (@ManushiChhillar) November 20, 2017

Manushi Chhillar, the newly crowned Miss World 2017 gave a befitting reply to Shashi Tharoor after the latter made a cheeky remark about the pagaent winner and the Indian government's decision to demonitise the Indian currency. The Miss World reminded everyone that there's a 'chill' within Chhillar and that she did not take Tharoor's comments to heart.

Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan with AbRam Khan

T 2716 - And as for this little bundle .. he wanted the fluffy 'buddhi ka baal' cone .. so we took him to the stall made one for him and the joy of getting it is just priceless .. Abram, jr Shahrukh .. delectable !! pic.twitter.com/8SMF9YsH7p — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 19, 2017

Thank u sir. This is a moment he will always cherish. By the way he thinks u r my ‘papa’ when he sees u on TV. https://t.co/2WUiFPAEWy — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 20, 2017

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan recently turned a year older and the family through a grand bash to ring in the festivities. Spotted at the celebrations were Shah Rukh Khan with his youngest son AbRam Khan and Sr Bachchan along with Papa Khan took the time out to indulge the youngest member of SRK's family as the three of them got cotton candy together. Amitabh shared images of the incident on his Twitter profile after which Shah Rukh retweeted the post and added that AbRam thinks Amitabh is Shah Rukh's 'papa' when he sees the veteran actor on screen. It was all just too much cuteness for our fragile (read: mushy) hearts to handle.

Shah Rukh Khan arrives in Goa to attend IFFI

Opening the festivities at 48th IFFI, 2017 in Goa. A great platform for filmmakers to showcase their talent and art. Looking forward... pic.twitter.com/Bp5Fnmpj4k — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 20, 2017

Shah Rukh Khan recently shared a picture of himself as he arrived at the 48th International Film Festival of India which is being held in Goa. SRK posed against an orange backdrop as he rocked a pair of aviators and stared off into the distance. The actor also expressed how much he was looking forward to be a part of the event which is touted as a massive platform for filmmakers to showcase their work and talent.

Ed Sheeran with the who's who of Bollywood

Life is great when @edsheeran loves the shape of me!! 😘 pic.twitter.com/L45vu6kpeE — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) November 18, 2017

Trust my sister @TheFarahKhan to throw the party of the year with the star of the year @edsheeran who is extremely sweet n humble😊 pic.twitter.com/C7q6xX3Iin — Sajid Khan (@SimplySajidK) November 18, 2017

He loves the shape of us ...... the absolutely adorable #edsheeran n the hostess herself @farahkhankunder A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Nov 18, 2017 at 1:33pm PST

Oh yah!!! Fan girl moment with @edsheeran ❤️Thank you @TheFarahKhan for such an amazing https://t.co/SviOcuZSjM’re the best 😘 pic.twitter.com/Ysutq2RTKt — bhumi pednekar (@psbhumi) November 19, 2017

Prior to his Mumbai concert on 19 November, Ed Sheeran attended a grand party thrown by filmmaker Farah Khan and the singer hobnobbed with all of Tinsel Town's A-listers at the event. Sharing photographs with the artist, Farah Khan (specifically her triplets), Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar and more posed happily with the star.

Selena Gomez goes blonde

so i am blonde now A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Nov 19, 2017 at 4:21pm PST

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Nov 19, 2017 at 4:22pm PST

Selena Gomez turned blonde as she readied herself to set the stage on fire at the 2017 American Music Awards (AMAs) that were held on 19 November. The singer took to the AMAs stage once again, having previously sang 'The Heart Wants What It Wants' and 'Same Old Love'. This time she debuted her latest single 'Wolves' which originally features electronic dance music (EDM) artist Marshmello.