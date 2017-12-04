You are here:

Manushi Chhillar expresses wish to work with Aamir Khan; says Priyanka Chopra is her favourite actress

FP Staff

Dec,04 2017 08:09 31 IST

Manushi Chhillar may have won the Miss World title only a fortnight ago, but her fans are eager to know what she intends to do after the beauty pageant. Speaking to PTI, she expressed her wish to work with Aamir Khan.

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar is the sixth Indian to be crowned with the top honours. Image via Twitter/@praneysharma

"I'll definitely want to work in an Aamir Khan film. I think he has some really challenging roles that he gives you. At the same time, his movies have a message and a connect to the society. So it'll be very interesting to do. In the actresses, my favourite is Priyanka Chopra (sic)," she said. The medical student from Haryana was crowned Miss World in China last month.

Chillar who also won the Femina Miss India crown this year. On being asked about her career plans and aspirations to join Bollywood, the 20-year-old said, "I am very excited [about] how this year will turn out. I'll be travelling, visiting continents. We will be spreading awareness about menstrual hygiene where Ill be joined by my other Miss World sisters. That's what I am excited about right now." She added, "Bollywood is something which isn't on my mind as of now. I really cant say anything about it."

She also spoke about people perceived her during the early stages of the Miss World pageant. "In the first week of the pageant, they thought I was a Bollywood actress. But jokes apart, we all are very similar. We didn't have any preconceived notions about each other. We go there with a fresh mind, there's a lot of curiosity to know each other," she said.

