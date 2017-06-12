Manikarnika: Kangana Ranaut begins learning swordfighting for Queen of Jhansi role

Kangana Ranaut has started prepping for her role in the period drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. According to Mumbai Mirror, Ranaut, who just got back from London, has started taking sword-fighting lessons from famed Hollywood action director Nick Powell. Powell is known for coordinating stunts in Resident Evil, X-Men and The Last Samurai among others.

It looks like the film, which was earlier embroiled in a blazing controversy has started rolling. "We are starting with basic swordtraining and hand combat. Nick was figuring out if my wrists are flexible so I can fight with both hands and is happy with the result," said Ranaut in a Mumbai Mirror interview.

Manikarnika is a biopic based on Rani Lakshmibai, the prime figure in the Indian Rebellion of 1857. Rani Lakshmibai is remembered for her unmatched valour and dedication towards the nation.

Since the film chronicles such a monumental nationalist movement for freedom, it is bound to have ample combat scenes. Ranaut is currently undergoing arduous training so that she can do justice to the role.

The difficult action sequences are bound to exhaust anyone which is why Ranaut is building her strength, steadily. "I am sure I will be able to go on for three-four hours soon. Nick admits that for a woman to convincingly bash up people is challenging but speed always beats strength, that’s the only rule that applies to warfare and the only way to make a woman look powerful convincingly," added Ranaut in the same interview.

Manikarnika is being directed by Krish. The story has been written by KV Vijayendra Prasad of Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Baahubali fame.The poster of the film was recently released at the Dashashwamedh Ghat of Varanasi, by the river Ganga.

The film releases on 27 April, 2018.