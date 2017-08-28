You are here:
Mani Ratnam, Suhasini's son Nandan robbed in Italy; mother calls for help on Twitter

Chennai: Ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s son Nandan was robbed in Italy, his mother Suhasini said on Sunday.

“SOS anyone near Venice airport? Can you help our son who was robbed in Belunno? He needs to reach airport. Please help,” Suhasini, popular actress and filmmaker, tweeted on Sunday.

In a series of tweets, Suhasini sought the help of people on Twitter to help her son. Eventually, help came Nandan’s way.

A relieved Suhasini tweeted, “Help is on the way for our son. So those from Twitter, who offered help, thank you so much. He’s fine now.”


