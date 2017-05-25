Manchester terror attack: Wonder Woman's high-anticipated London premiere cancelled

The London premiere of the hotly-anticipated movie Wonder Woman has been cancelled following the deadly terror attack in Manchester, Warner Bros. announced on Wednesday. "Our thoughts are with those affected by the recent tragedy in the UK," the studio said in a statement. "In light of the current situation, we will not be proceeding with our plans for the Wonder Woman premiere and junket activities in London."

Gal Gadot, who plays the iconic heroine Wonder Woman, and co-stars Chris Pine and Robin Wright were due to attend the Leicester Square premiere on 31 May.

The film, set in Europe during World War I, is scheduled to be released in the United States on 2 June.

The attack on Monday in Manchester left 22 people dead and dozens injured. It took place as people were exiting a concert by US pop singer Ariana Grande.

On Wednesday, Grande said that she was suspending her tour until at least early June in light of the attack.