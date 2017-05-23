Manchester Arena terror attack: Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry tweet condolences

Around 19 people were killed and 59 injured in an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England on Monday, 22 May night.

The blast was reported just as the concert ended and pink balloons were dropping from the rafters in Ariana Grande's signature move.

The Greater Manchester Police said in a statement that they were treating the blast as a terrorist incident.

Grande is popular among teenagers and young adults, and her concert was filled with adolescents who were injured in the attack.

While Ariana Grande's publicist told The New York Times that she is doing fine, the 'Side to Side' star also took to twitter to express her grief over the incident.

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

The music industry too took to social media to express their shock and horror to the Manchester blast. Nicki Minaj, who has collaborated with Grande previously said 'her heart hurts for her sister' and Grande's bff Taylor swift also tweeted about the tragedy.

My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I'm sending all my love. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 23, 2017

My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I'm so sorry to hear this — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 23, 2017

Cher, who performed Sunday night in Las Vegas, sent her prayers.

MY PRAYERS GO OUT TO PPL OF MANCHESTER…HAD SPECIAL TIMES THERE FROM YOUTH & BEYOND — Cher (@cher) May 22, 2017

No words can describe how I feel about what happened in Manchester. I don't wanna believe that the world we live in could be so cruel. — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) May 23, 2017

Sending love to those affected in Manchester. — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) May 22, 2017

Fellow Disney star Demi Lovato also took to Twitter to express her regret.

Tearing up imagining innocent concert goers losing their lives.. praying for everyone and all #arianators. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 22, 2017

And Selena Gomez, another Disney star:

My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected in Manchester. — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) May 23, 2017

Our prayers and strengh to the victims and their families involved in this tragedy in Manchester. Stay strong. @ArianaGrande 🙏🏾 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 22, 2017

We're on tour a half mile away from explosion but SAFE! Insane world. Grab all the peace and love you can. Praying now. #Manchester — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) May 23, 2017

💔stay strong Manchester💔 — josh groban (@joshgroban) May 22, 2017

My heart goes out to the wonderful people of Manchester, who have suffered grievous loss of life in a terrorist attack tonight. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) May 23, 2017

Broken hearted for the families tonight. Broken hearted for Ari. Broken hearted for the state of this world. 😔 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 23, 2017

(With inputs from agencies)