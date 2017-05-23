Manchester Arena terror attack: Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry tweet condolences

You are here:
May, 23 2017 09:42:06 IST

Around 19 people were killed and 59 injured in an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England on Monday, 22 May night.

Two women wrapped in thermal blankets stand near the Manchester Arena, where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing, in Manchester, northern England, Britain, May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

The blast was reported just as the concert ended and pink balloons were dropping from the rafters in Ariana Grande's signature move.

The Greater Manchester Police said in a statement that they were treating the blast as a terrorist incident.

Grande is popular among teenagers and young adults, and her concert was filled with adolescents who were injured in the attack.

While Ariana Grande's publicist told The New York Times that she is doing fine, the 'Side to Side' star also took to twitter to express her grief over the incident.

The music industry too took to social media to express their shock and horror to the Manchester blast. Nicki Minaj, who has collaborated with Grande previously said 'her heart hurts for her sister' and Grande's bff Taylor swift also tweeted about the tragedy.

Cher, who performed Sunday night in Las Vegas, sent her prayers.

Fellow Disney star Demi Lovato also took to Twitter to express her regret.

And Selena Gomez, another Disney star:

Published Date: May 23, 2017 09:13 am | Updated Date: May 23, 2017 09:42 am

