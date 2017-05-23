Manchester Arena terror attack: Ariana Grande cancels 35 shows of her international tour

The explosion that killed at least 19 people in the Ariana Grande concert, attended by thousands of young music fans in Manchester late Monday, is going to be treated as a terrorist attack by the police. Manchester Arena in England’s northwest, can hold 21,000 fans, giving it the highest seating capacity of any indoor venue in the UK.

After the Greater Manchester Police confirmed 19 people had died after the explosion, the Northwest Ambulance Service said 59 injured people had been taken to hospitals, and a number of 'walking wounded' were treated at the scene.

Police cars, bomb-disposal units and 60 ambulances raced to the scene as the scale of the carnage became clear. There was panic after the explosion, which struck around 10.30 p.m. (2130 GMT) as Grande was ending the concert, part of her Dangerous Woman Tour.

She was scheduled to perform in England, Belgium, Poland, Germany and Switzerland. TMZ has reported a source saying the tour has been suspended indefinitely. The source said, "She is incapable of performing for anyone. She and her team, we're told, are also deeply concerned about security."

The head of her security, Scooter Barn and Grande have also decided to re-evaluate her touring schedule when she is 'emotionally ready'.

The Twitter handle for the tour confirmed this:

The tour has been postponed indefinitely due to tonights events.

We will tweet more information as we have it. #DangerousWomanTour — Dangerous Woman Tour (@DWTourUpdates) May 23, 2017

Scooter Braun, who also manages Justin Bieber, issued a statement which read, "Tonight, our hearts are broken. Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack."

Her next show was scheduled for London’s 20,000 capacity 02 Arena on Thursday, 25 May and Friday, 26 May.

Grande's itinerary, as it stands, had 35 shows remaining in Europe, South America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand before it would conclude Chek Lap Kok in Hong Kong on 21 September.

— With inputs from agencies