Manasuku Nachindi teaser: Amyra Dastur, Sundeep Kishan-starrer is a breezy love story

The first glimpse of Manasuku Nachinidi is here and the upcoming Telugu film starring Sundeep Kishan and Amyra Dastur definitely hints at a breezy love story.

Manjula Ghattamaneni, who has previously appeared in movies like Show and Kavya's Diary and also produced blockbusters like Pokiri and Ye Maaye Chesava, marks her directorial debut with Manasuku Nachinidi.

Mahesh Babu, actor and Manjula's brother presented to the first look and managed to pique everyone's curiosity.

Set in a coastal town, the film has Amyra Datur expressing her love and Sundeep Kishan listening to the hopeless romantic in her. We are introduced to just 30 seconds of the story with a mysterious voice-over. Apart from that, the teaser showcases both the leads in awe of each other throughout against the backdrop of many scenic landscapes. The story also happens to portray the different layers of friendship and not just love.

By the looks of it, this one promises to be a film filled with laughter, love and friendship with a tagline that says 'Follow Your Heart'. It will be interesting to see how this romantic story unfolds.

Another much-anticipated aspect of Manjula's directorial debut, happens to be Radhan's compositions. After delivering cult tracks in Arjun Reddy, there is a lot of hype for what the composer has in store for Manasuku Nachinidi.

After an out and out action drama like C/O Surya, Kishan with this project seems to be taking up a rather light-hearted and more romantic role. Dastur, last seen in Kung Fu Yoga, has also been in the news recently for her upcoming film Kaalakaandi alongside Saif Ali Khan.

Presented by Indira Productions, Manasuku Nachinidi will release on 26 January, 2018.

Watch the teaser here: