Mamta Kulkarni officially declared an offender in Rs 2,000 cr drug haul scam

Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni and her partnr Vicky Goswami were officially declared as proclaimed offenders in the Rs 2,000 crore ephedrine drug haul case on 6 June, 2017 by the sessions court in Thane, near Mumbai.

The court issued a proclamation order which ruled that the duo — who were the main accused in the mammoth ephedrine scam — were officially absconding and were thus listed as offenders in the case.

Sagar Suresh Powale and Mayur Suresh Sukhdare were two drug peddlers that were arrested by the Thane police on 12 April, 2016. They were found with Rs 12 lakh-worth of the ephedrine drug. Upon further questioning, they revealed where they had sourced the drug from, which led the police straight to a factory in Solpaur that was then raided by a team of officers.

The factory, Avon Life Sciences Pvt Limited contained close to 20 tonnes of ephedrine, the value of which amounted upto Rs. 2,000 crore.

“It has been a year and the prime accused is still on the run. While her partner Vicky Goswami was arrested by the US DEA in Kenya, Kulkarni is still on the run. She is suspected to have left Kenya now and we are trying to locate her,” a police officer said.

In simultaneously linked developments, the Thane police sought the court's order to get the permission to destroy the seized goods that are presently lying in Avon Life Sciences Pvt Limited.

Manoj Jain, one of the directors of the company, along with being one of the primary accused in the scam, had stated earlier that the seized goods were of no use and had zero commercial value. However in a recent development he seems to have changed tack, telling the court that the goods may have medicinal value.

According to the police, ephedrine was being diverted from Avon Life Sciences to a Kenya-based drug cartel which was headed by Goswami, where it was used to make the party-drug Methamphetamine. So far, 14 people have been arrested that have links to the case.

Kulkarni was a part of many successful Bollywood movies such as Sabse Bada Khiladi, Naseeb, Karan Arjun and Baazi in her heydays.

The last time that Kulkarni was seen on the silver screen was in the movie Chhupa Rustam: A Musical Thriller, which also starred actress Manisha Koirala and Sanjay Kapoor.