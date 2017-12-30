Mammootty responds to Kasaba-Parvathy row; insists he hasn’t asked anyone to defend him

Malayalam superstar Mammootty, who was recently embroiled in a controversy after his fans brutally trolled and sent death-threats to actress Parvathy for raising her voice against Mammootty’s misogynistic dialogues in the film Kasaba, finally broke the silence.

While speaking to Malayala Manorama, Mammootty made it clear that he had already personally spoken to Parvathy and that he always believed that the “freedom of opinion is as important as the freedom to express oneself”, reports The Telegraph.

"I have already told her to ignore all this as people like us often get dragged into such controversies. I didn't pay attention to what happened later as I was travelling abroad and got busy with some other work," says Mamootty.

When pressed further for his reaction to some of his fans having threatened and abused the Qarib Qarib Singlle actress, Mammootty claimed he hasn’t assigned anyone to reply or react on his behalf.

"I don't chase controversies. What we need is meaningful dialogue. We all abide by freedom of speech and right to opinion. I have not assigned anyone to respond on my behalf or defend me," says the Malayalam superstar, as quoted by a Deccan Chronicle report.

Parvathy, who questioned Mammootty’s sexist dialogues in Kasaba, not only faced disgusting criticism by his fans on social media, they even hurled abuses, rape and death threats at the actress. The Take Off actress then filed a police complaint following which two men were arrested.

23-year-old Printo was arrested on 27 December by the Ernakulam South Police based on the complaint lodged. However, Printo was granted bail by the sessions court in Kochi on 28 December. A 20-year-old has also been taken into custody from Kollam on 28 December and his arrest was recorded on 29 December by the Ernakulam South Police, who are probing the matter. He has been charged under non-bailable sections under Information Technology Act and Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, the controversy involving Parvathy had another twist on 29 December as the producer of Mammootty-starrer Kasaba, Joby George, reportedly offered a job to Printo on social media soon after the latter was granted bail, reports The News Minute.

Explaining his act, George later told The News Minute: "I wrote that comment with all sincerity. Imagine this as an act of empathy from a man who has been wronged for something he has not done, to another man in a similar situation. Printo did not do anything. He is not a fan or anything. He was a bright student."