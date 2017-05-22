Mamma Mia 2 confirmed; Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan to sing ABBA songs again

The sequel to the 2008 movie Mamma Mia, which was a musical that features songs by iconic band ABBA, has been confirmed by Universal Studios.

It has aptly been titledMamma Mia: Here We Go Again, and will see Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth and Julie Walters reprising their roles, as well as some fresh faces. It will feature ABBA songs that were not part of the first installment, along with some "reprised favourites", Variety reports.

It is being speculated that the plot of Mamma Mia 2 could explore the lives of Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan and Colin Firth before the original took place. It will be shot on the Greek island of Kalokairi.

Ol Parker, the writer of Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, will write and direct the film. ABBA members Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, who will serve as the executive producers of the film, will provide the music and lyrics.

The first film was the highest grossing musical movie of all time in the UK, only to be beaten by Beauty and the Beast in 2017. Meryl Streep won a People's Choice Award for her rendition of the title song.

Mamma Mia 2 is set to release on 20 July, 2018, 10 years after the first film hit screens.