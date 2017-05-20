Mama Mia the sequel: Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan to reprise their roles

It's time for ABBA fans to rejoice, again!

A decade after the ABBA songs laden musical Mama Mia hit the screens, Universal films has announced that a sequel is in the works

The film will be titled Mama Mia: Here We Go Again! and is scheduled to release on 20 July next year.

Filmmkaer Ol Parker ( who penned The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel) writing and directing the new film.

Much of the orginal cast, which included Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Julie Walters and Christine Baranski will be returning for the film.

The plot will take us back to the Greek island of Kalokairi and the story will alternate between past and present section of Meryl Streep and her three love interests life from when they first met.

The only other film slotted to release on that day is James Cameron’s Alita: Battle Angel.

(With inputs from agencies)