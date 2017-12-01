Malli Raava trailer: Sumanth Kumar plays a hopeless romantic in this breezy love story

Malli Raava starring Sumanth Kumar and Aakanksha Singh is a breezy love story that began during the childhood of the lead pair and intensified as they both grew up.

The trailer of Malli Raava is out and it gives us a glimpse of how Kumar and Singh's characters move away from each other when they are children and finally cross paths during adulthood. Initially we see Singh playing the role of a girl who is head over heels in love with Kumar. The Godavari actor is all up for the concept of reunited love, however, what comes next is flashes of a series of events where finally — Singh is seen walking away from the love of her life. Malli Raava sees Kumar portraying the role of a hopeless romantic trying to face and come to terms with the obstacles that are in the path of his love story.

With many seemingly intense scenes and glimpses of an interesting chemistry between the lead pair, Malli Raava, directed by Shravan Bharadwaj gives us the feeling that it is a tale of lost and found love.

Popularly known for her role in the television series Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Malli Raava is Singh's debut into the Telugu film industry. Singh was last seen on the silver screen in a supporting role in the Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Kumar on the other hand, was last seen in Vicky Donor's Telugu remake Naruda Donruda (2016).

Malli Raava is all set to hit theaters on 8 December.