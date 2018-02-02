Malayalam actress Sanusha molested on train; says has lost faith in society after only 2 co-passengers help

Malayalam actress Sanusha was allegedly molested by a man during a train journey from Kannur to Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday night.

According to News18, the actress was molested by Anto Bose, a native of Kanyakumari. "At around 1 am, when I was asleep, I felt something on my lips. When I woke up, I saw that (the) man in the opposite berth was feeling my lips. I immediately caught hold of his hand and twisted it. At this time, he was begging me to not make this a big issue. I switched on the light immediately," the report quoted Sanusha as saying.

"Only two passengers, writer Unni and one Ranjith, came to my help. There were many people, including women in the compartment, but no one came forward to help. I was screaming... It's sad how the others behaved,” the actress further said.

"Probably if I had put up a status on Facebook, there would have been many more people showing support, saying, 'I’m with Sanusha' and changing their display pictures. However, as a woman I want members of the community to stand up for me at times when such incidents happen, not just later on social media. It is really disheartening and I have lost faith in the society," The News Minute quoted Sanusha as saying.

The News18 reported also said that the actress wanted others to be learn from her example and fight in such situations.

"I want to reveal myself and speak up because I want this to be an encouragement to other women to act when they are in such situations," the report quoted her as saying.

CNN-News18 further reported that the accused has been arrested. PTI further reported that Bose was arrested under IPC section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and remanded to judicial custody till 15 February.

With inputs from PTI

Published Date: Feb 02, 2018 09:14 AM | Updated Date: Feb 02, 2018 09:14 AM