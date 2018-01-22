Malayalam actress Bhavana marries partner Naveen; Priyanka Chopra at Sundance: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Bhavan ties the knot with long-time partner Naveen

Dear #Bhavana

They say couples are already matched in heaven..For the kind & sweet being you are, god has chosen the exact quality man for you👫 Live life the fullest with your man..Wish you the best darling..love you💐 #tirussur #BhavanaWedding pic.twitter.com/K3XC0tK2rv — SUJU (@sujavarunee) January 22, 2018

Malayalam actress Bhavana got hitched to her long-time partner, Kannada producer Naveen. The duo look like a match made in heaven in their wedding pictures, which have taken the internet by storm.

It's a wrap for Ranbir Kapoor

It’s a wrap. Dutt Biopic shoot done. pic.twitter.com/dWlt7c6TCS — Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) January 22, 2018

Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor have finished filming Raju Hirani's yet-to-be-titled Dutt biopic. The team shared the news with a quirky video on Twitter.

Alia Bhatt's stunning wedding look

Alia Bhatt's current plans include attending a wedding with her gal pals and looking flawless at all times. This girl knows how to have fun!



Ranveer Singh unleashes the 'monster' in him

Ranveer Singh is revelling in his Padmaavat avatar and is making sure the world knows how much he's enjoying it. The actor took to Twitter to share his favourite Alauddin Khilji moments from the film.

Priyanka Chopra's casually chilling with Usher

Our favourite export Priyanka Chopra is casually hanging out with Usher and shared a photo on her Instagram. The two are attending the Sundance Film Festival.

Jim Parsons and Priyanka Chopra make the most of Sundance



Priyanka Chopra, apart from spending time with Usher, is also posing for photographs with Jim Parsons and Octavia Spencer. This trio looks like a lot of fun.

Published Date: Jan 22, 2018 16:04 PM | Updated Date: Jan 22, 2018 16:05 PM