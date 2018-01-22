You are here:

Malayalam actress Bhavana marries partner Naveen; Priyanka Chopra at Sundance: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

FP Staff

Jan,22 2018 16:04 17 IST

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

 Bhavan ties the knot with long-time partner Naveen

 

Happy married life Naveen and Bhavana! 😊

A post shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran (@therealprithvi) on

Malayalam actress Bhavana got hitched to her long-time partner, Kannada producer Naveen. The duo look like a match made in heaven in their wedding pictures, which have taken the internet by storm.

It's a wrap for Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor have finished filming Raju Hirani's yet-to-be-titled Dutt biopic. The team shared the news with a quirky video on Twitter.

Alia Bhatt's stunning wedding look  

& the best is yet to come 🙌 A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Alia Bhatt's current plans include attending a wedding with her gal pals and looking flawless at all times. This girl knows how to have fun!

Ranveer Singh unleashes the 'monster' in him

Ranveer Singh is revelling in his Padmaavat avatar and is making sure the world knows how much he's enjoying it. The actor took to Twitter to share his favourite Alauddin Khilji moments from the film.

Priyanka Chopra's casually chilling with Usher  

Our favourite export Priyanka Chopra is casually hanging out with Usher and shared a photo on her Instagram. The two are attending the Sundance Film Festival.

Jim Parsons and Priyanka Chopra make the most of Sundance

Priyanka Chopra, apart from spending time with Usher, is also posing for photographs with Jim Parsons and Octavia Spencer. This trio looks like a lot of fun.

Published Date: Jan 22, 2018 16:04 PM | Updated Date: Jan 22, 2018 16:05 PM

tags: #Alia Bhatt #Bhavana #bhavana wedding #Dutt Biopic #Jim Parsons #Malayalam actress Bhavana #Naveen #Padmaavat #Priyanka Chopra #Ranbir Kapoor #Ranveer Singh #social media stalker's guide #SocialMediaStalkersGuide #Sundance #Usher

also see

Deepika Padukone plays a cop; Alia, Ranveer go de-glam for Gully Boy: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Deepika Padukone plays a cop; Alia, Ranveer go de-glam for Gully Boy: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Ed Sheeran is engaged; Sushant Singh Rajput turns 32: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Ed Sheeran is engaged; Sushant Singh Rajput turns 32: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Shah Rukh Khan wishes Mukkabaaz team; Rakesh Roshan announces Krrish 4: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Shah Rukh Khan wishes Mukkabaaz team; Rakesh Roshan announces Krrish 4: Social Media Stalkers' Guide