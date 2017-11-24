Malayalam actress assault case: SIT to submit request to expedite proceedings citing Dileep's clout

The special investigation team (SIT) which monitored the case involving the assault and abduction of a Malayalam actress and actor Dileep's alleged involvement in it, is now set to submit a request to the Ernakulam District and Sessions Court to expedite judicial proceedings whenever the case comes up for consideration, reports The Hindu. The motive behind this move is reportedly to not let Dileep use his influence to subdue the potential witnesses in the case.

The Hindu report adds that the SIT will also appeal to the Angamaly Judicial First Class Magistrate Court to revoke the bail granted to Dileep by the Kerala High Court on 3 October. The actor and now the eighth accused in the case, had filed a petition for bail three times before he actually got it.

"A petition to this effect will be filed before the court once the court completes the verification of the chargesheet against the actor and accepts the same in its file," say officials from the SIT, as quoted in The Hindu report.

The SIT had recently approached the Angamaly Magistrate Court in September to limit the number of visitors coming to meet the actor, who has been under arrest since July, reports The New Indian Express.

Dileep has been accused of intimidating the Malayalam actress after the crime and has been booked under various sections of the IPC, including hatching criminal conspiracy for abduction and assault of this actress in a moving car on 17 February.