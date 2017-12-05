You are here:

Malayalam actress assault case: Kerala High Court accepts chargesheet against Dileep

IANS

Dec,05 2017 16:12 54 IST

Kochi:  Kerala trial court on Tuesday (5 December) accepted a chargesheet which has named Malayalam superstar Dileep as an accused in a case involving the alleged kidnapping and sexual assault of an actress in February.

The Angamaly Magistrate Court accepted the chargesheet which names a total of 12 persons including Dileep's former wife Manju Warrier who is a key witness.

Dileep. File Photo

Dileep. File Photo

The chargesheet was filed by the police probe team on 22 November.

Pulsar Suni, who was the master-mind behind the kidnap, is the first accused and the charges slapped against him include rape and conspiracy.

The 650-page chargesheet includes secret depositions. Among the list of witnesses, around 50 are from the film industry.

The popular actress was abducted when she was on her way from Thrissur to Kochi, forcibly driven around in her vehicle for about two hours and allegedly molested before being dumped near an actor-director's home.

Suni and his accomplices involved in the actual abduction were arrested a week later. Dileep was arrested on 10 July.

After 85 days in jail, he got conditional bail and has been on a religious sojourn but is yet to get back into acting, even as four of his films are under various stages of production.

tags: #BuzzPatrol #Dileep #Kerala #Malayalam actress assault case #Manju Warrier #Southside

also see

Malayalam actress assault case: SIT to submit request to expedite proceedings citing Dileep's clout

Malayalam actress assault case: SIT to submit request to expedite proceedings citing Dileep's clout

Dileep files petition against SIT for allegedly leaking chargesheet before submitting it to court

Dileep files petition against SIT for allegedly leaking chargesheet before submitting it to court

Dileep may get double life term if convicted in assault case, but lack of credible witness a concern

Dileep may get double life term if convicted in assault case, but lack of credible witness a concern