Malayalam actress assault case: Kerala High Court accepts chargesheet against Dileep

Kochi: Kerala trial court on Tuesday (5 December) accepted a chargesheet which has named Malayalam superstar Dileep as an accused in a case involving the alleged kidnapping and sexual assault of an actress in February.

The Angamaly Magistrate Court accepted the chargesheet which names a total of 12 persons including Dileep's former wife Manju Warrier who is a key witness.

The chargesheet was filed by the police probe team on 22 November.

Pulsar Suni, who was the master-mind behind the kidnap, is the first accused and the charges slapped against him include rape and conspiracy.

The 650-page chargesheet includes secret depositions. Among the list of witnesses, around 50 are from the film industry.

The popular actress was abducted when she was on her way from Thrissur to Kochi, forcibly driven around in her vehicle for about two hours and allegedly molested before being dumped near an actor-director's home.

Suni and his accomplices involved in the actual abduction were arrested a week later. Dileep was arrested on 10 July.

After 85 days in jail, he got conditional bail and has been on a religious sojourn but is yet to get back into acting, even as four of his films are under various stages of production.