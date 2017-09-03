Malayalam actress assault case: Dileep's judicial custody extended till 16 September

Malayalam actor Dileep, who is in judicial custody for allegedly plotting the abduction and assault of a popular Malayalam actress, will remain behind bars till 16 September. According to The Quint, the Angamaly Magistrate Court extended his custody period on Saturday when it came to an end.

Dileep was not brought to court during the latest hearing wherein the extension was announced, reports state. He was on video-call throughout the session from the Aluva sub-jail, where is he currently kept.

The actor had recently filed a petition seeking permission from the court to attend his father's remembrance prayers. Despite strong opposition from the prosecution, the court allowed him to participate in the functions which would be held in Kochi, amidst tight security.

According to The News Minute, the rituals are set to take place on 6 September and the accused is permitted to attend them at his Aluva Manappuram house.

The accused was also recently visited by his wife, Kavya Madhavan and daughter Meenakshi. Their visit came after 55 days of being in custody, as per another TNM report. The two spent around 20 minutes with the accused before leaving and refused to address the media gathered outside the premises.

The abduction of the actress was carried out by Pulsar Suni in February, according to the police investigation. A week later, Suni and all the accomplices in the crime were arrested. On further investigation, evidence was found against Dileep, which led to his arrest on 10 July.