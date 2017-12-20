Malala Yousafzai to appear on David Letterman's upcoming Netflix talk show

Popular talk show host David Letterman, who is returning as host after two years with an upcoming yet-to-be-titled series on Netflix, was spotted shooting with Pakistani Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai for the show.

Malala was seen leaving a taping of Letterman's show here on Monday night, reports tmz.com. She said that the shooting went "great". Actors John Krasinski and Emily Blunt were also spotted leaving the studio

Malala will be the second guest on the six-episode series as it was earlier said that former US President Barack Obama was Letterman's first guest.

It's yet to be confirmed who the remaining four guests will be on the series, which will be released next year.