Malala Yousafzai biopic: TV actress Reem Sheikh to play Nobel Peace Prize winner

The story of Pakistani activist and 2014's Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai is undoubtedly one that is path-breaking, awe-inspiring and stands as an example of sheer grit and courage amid the darkest of times.

Her journey from Swat Valley in Pakistan to some of the world's biggest platforms is all set to be turned into a biopic titled Gul Makai. The film will be helmed by Amjad Khan and backed by Anand Kumar. TV actress Reem Sheikh has been cast to play Malala in the film. It also stars the late Om Puri, Divya Dutta (who will be seen in the role of Malala’s mother) and Ragini Khanna, reports The Quint.

Sheikh has been previously seen in TV operas like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha. She was also seen in the Amitabh Bachchan-Farhan Akhtar-starrer Wazir. For this film, Sheikh has been training to perfect her diction, mannerisms and body language, in order to portray the role of the Pakistani activist as convincingly as possible, reports India Today.

She took to Instagram on 2 September and revealed the poster of the film:

Poster of my first movie- Malala Yousafzai Biopic- Gul Makai. A post shared by Reem (@reem_sameer8) on Sep 1, 2017 at 10:13am PDT

Speaking to IANS in early August, Kumar said, "The biopic is 50 per cent finished and I am super curious to bring it to the silver screen soon. We have already shot the war sequences and other important schedules. Now we will be shooting with our Malala in Kashmir."

Some parts of the film were shot in Bhuj and Mumbai in 2016. Later, the cast and crew were supposed to shoot in Kashmir, but owing to the tumultuous situations in the valley had to drop the plan.