Malaika Arora Khan's Christmas bash; Mahira Khan at Masala Awards: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Malaika Arora Khan hosts a Christmas get-together

Malaika Arora Khan hosted a Christmas bash for a few close friends at her house. The do was attended by her best friends Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar and sister Amrita Arora.

Mahira Khan and Sridevi stand out at Masala Awards

Mahira Khan and Sridevi looked like a million bucks at Masala Awards which were held in Dubai. Designer Manish Malhotra uploaded some beautiful photos of the ladies. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma thank their wedding planners

Newlyweds Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma thanked the people behind their super-secretive Italian wedding on Instagram.

Shahid and Mira Kapoor's little dance

❤️ A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Dec 14, 2017 at 5:48am PST

Mira Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor are one of the most fun couples out their and their Instagram proves just that.