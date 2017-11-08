Mahira Khan on her viral pictures with Ranbir Kapoor: 'I'm a role model but I’m not perfect; I make mistakes'

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has finally responded to all the backlash that was targeted at her after pictures of her smoking with Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor went viral. After maintaining silence during the entire controversy, Khan has now finally spoken up.

In a recent interview with somethinghaute.com, the Pakistani star talks about how the entire episode, in retrospect, had left her emotionally shattered. Khan explains, "I'd be lying if I said that I decided right off the bat that I wouldn’t respond to this controversy. And I’m a very strong woman but when all of this happened, I was completely shattered and broken. I would think about posting a statement every day. Then I would stop myself because I just wouldn’t know what to say."

She adds, "I am a role model but I’m not the perfect role model. I am human, I make mistakes. And I was really happy to see that there were so many people who stood up for me. It goes to show that the narrative in Pakistan is changing, and if nothing else, I’m happy to have been part of that narrative."

During the trailer launch of her upcoming film Verna last month, Khan was asked about her reactions to the entire episode. Speaking about it, she said, "It is my personal life and it is very normal for a boy and girl to hang out. Nowadays, (the) media is not only present at events but everywhere. So, I have learnt from it (the incident)," reports Hindustan Times.

Mahira was also asked to react on how her smoking in the public attracted a lot of trolling. While she doesn't feature in films that show her smoking, her pictures did not go well with the haters online. Responding to that, she said, "I am a very careful person otherwise. People ask me that I do not do this in films, I say I do not want to. Why should I do anything to show the world?" adds the Hindustan Times report.