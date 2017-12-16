Mahira Khan has been wronged; she's not our enemy: Raees director Rahul Dholakia

Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia, who directed Mahira Khan in the 2017 film Raees, says Indians have "wronged" the Pakistani actress.

While Mahira was in Dubai for the Masala! Awards 2017, Mahira spoke to film news platform Bollywood Hungama, and said: "Whether it was Shah Rukh Khan or Rahul or Ritesh Batra or Farhan Akhtar, they all have been so amazing. At the end of the day, it's about films, which is bigger than all of us combined. The film needed to be released. The film had to do well. They were all amazing. They still are."

Dholakia found it "so sweet".

He shared the link of her interview on Twitter on 17 December, and commented: "Somewhere I feel we have wronged her. Our people forgot that she is an artist, not the enemy! We took away her right as an actor! Unfair. Mahira Khan you are wonderful and thank you for being a part of Raees."

Mahira came to India last year to shoot for the film alongside Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

However, she was not allowed to attend the promotional events of the film in India after a ban was imposed by some groups on Pakistani artistes to work in India.