Mahesh Babu's 24th film, Koratala Siva's political action thriller, may be titled Bharath Ane Nenu

Mahesh Babu, last seen playing a suave spy in AR Murugadoss’s Spyder, has reunited with director Koratala Siva for a political action thriller which is yet to be officially titled.

Despite reports doing the rounds that the project has been titled Bharath Ane Nenu, reliable sources close to the film’s unit have clarified that it may not be the final title. On social media, the project is being referred to as Mahesh 24 (as it happens to be his 24th film) by fans. Even in the last official announcement made via the film’s makers’ (DVV Entertainments) official twitter handle, the project was referred as Mahesh 24.

“Bharath Ane Nenu may not be the final title. If it is indeed the title, the makers should have by now officially released a poster as they have also confirmed the release date. Bharath Ane Nenu was one of the titles under consideration. However, some distributors felt it needed a stronger title. They had similar issues with Spyder as they felt the title didn’t quite create an impact amidst the masses. Therefore, the makers are yet to zero in on a title,” a source told Firstpost.

In the film, Mahesh is rumoured to be playing a chief minister or at least he becomes one at some point. After ringing in Christmas and New Year with his family in Dubai on a vacation, Mahesh returned to the sets of the film earlier this week. Slated to hit the screens worldwide on 27 April, the film marks the southern debut of Kiara Advani, who plays Mahesh’s pair.

Well-known lensman Ravi K Chandran was originally signed on for the film. After shooting nearly half of the film, Chandran opted out of the project due to some prior commitments. Thiru of Janatha Garage fame is said to have replaced him. This project also marks the successful reunion of Mahesh, Koratala Siva and composer Devi Sri Prasad after Srimanthudu. Once relieved of this film in February, Mahesh will commence work on his 25th project with director Vamsi Paidipally. The yet-untitled project will be predominantly shot in the US.

Published Date: Jan 11, 2018 10:21 AM | Updated Date: Jan 11, 2018 11:32 AM