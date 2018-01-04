Maharashtra bandh: Promotional events, shooting of Race 3, multiple TV shows affected

The statewide bandh in Maharashtra called by Dalit groups disrupted the daily routine of film and television industry with some shoots even being rescheduled and others being postponed, DNA has reported.

Shooting for Remo D'Souza's film Race 3, starring Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez, came to an abrupt halt when protesters started stone pelting, as reported by Bombay Times.

Some filmmakers decided to postpone the promotional events that were scheduled for Wednesday. Sanjay Suri postponed the trailer launch of his upcoming pyschological thriller, Samir Soni's My Birthday Song.

"We had planned a live launch digitally. But for that, the entire team had to be in one place. But didn't want to cause inconvenience to others," he said to IANS.

The song launch event of Kartik Aaryan's upcoming movie Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety at a renowned suburban restaurant was also cancelled.

"There are things and situations which are bigger than a song launch or a film event. Security is much more important. Ours was a very candid event with the media so it is okay. But what was more important for us is that everyone should be safe. So we decided to call it off as one needs to feel secure. This is too small a thing in the larger scheme of events," director Luv Ranjan said to IANS. However, the team used social media to launch the song.

"We have launched the song anyway, it is live and we still are more than a month away from the release of the film. So it is fine, we will get more opportunities to interact with the media. But right now, safety was more important. Why take unnecessary risks?" Luv Ranjan said to IANS. The film is expected release on 9 February.

Shoots of popular serials like Kundali Bhagya and Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahi Kahi telecast on Zee TV, had to be stopped in Andheri and Jogeshwari respectively because of stone pelting.

Zee TV’s Piyaa Albela team had to reschedule shoot timings from 9am-9pm shift to 5pm-5am as a precautionary measure. Popular comedy serial Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain’s shooting was also disrupted like others.

The same report states that the shoots of Star Plus shows like Naamkarann, Ikyawann and Rishton Ka Chakravyuh were cancelled, while shooting for the show Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara was wrapped early owing to the incidents happening in the city.

But some escaped the hooliganism as shoots of Dance India Dance, Voice India Kids and a few others smoothly carried out their daily routine.