Mahanati, upcoming biopic on legendary south Indian actress Savitri, to now reportedly release on 9 May

The upcoming biographical feature Mahanati, based on the life of legendary south Indian actress Savitri is indeed one of the most-awaited films in South India. Owing to the iconic stature of Savitri, along with the array of stars featuring in the film, Mahanati also becomes an important film in its own merit. While initially it was scheduled for a 30 March release, it has now been postponed to 9 May, suggest reports.

According to a report by The News Minute, the makers of the film have said that Mahanati is also high on special effects and the work is still in progress. Hence, it will not be possible on their part to wind up everything and get the film released in March. 9 May is what the makers have now reportedly settled for the official date of release of the film.

The film boasts of a stellar cast that includes the likes of Keerthy Suresh (who plays the titular role of Savitri), Samantha Akkineni, Shalini Pandey, Vijay Deverakonda, Prakash Raj and Dulquer Salmaan (plays Gemini Ganesan). It was also reported recently that Naga Chaitanya Akkineni is the latest addition to the film's cast; he will essay the role of his late grandfather Akkineni Nageswara Rao. There were also an inkling that Jr NTR might also feature in the film, portraying the role of his grandfather and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR Sr).

The director of the film, Nag Ashwin, had spoken to Firstpost and had reportedly alluded to a delay in the film's release. He said, "We were supposed to come this month end. But the VFX process is taking more time than expected and we don’t want to rush and compromise on the output. Therefore, this month looks quite tight.”

Mahanati is slated to release in Tamil as Nadigaiyar Thilagam and in Telugu as Mahanati.

Published Date: Mar 20, 2018 11:14 AM | Updated Date: Mar 20, 2018 11:14 AM