Maggie Gyllenhaal says it would be safer for everyone if prostitution was decriminalised

IANS

Nov,25 2017 18:14 24 IST

London: Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal thinks prostitution should be decriminalised to make it safer.

In an interview to ELLE magazine, Gyllenhaal, who essays a sex worker in her new TV show The Deuce, said that it would be safer and healthier for everyone involved in the industry if it was no longer a criminal act, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Producer and cast member Maggie Gyllenhaal attends a panel for the television series "The Deuce" during the TCA HBO Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni - RC1C482F8DC0

Maggie Gyllenhaal attends a panel for the television series The Deuce during the TCA HBO Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California. Reuters

"Who needs a union more than a prostitute? I'm quoting David Simon (creator of The Deuce) actually and I agree with him. My instinct is to say decriminalise it and make sure everybody's safe, healthy and taken care of," said Gyllenhaal.

Gyllenhaal — who has daughters Ramona, 11, and Gloria, 5, with husband Peter Sarsgard, is working as a producer on the programme, which also stars James Franco — because she wanted to be involved in the "storytelling process".

"There was a little part of me that was concerned (that) they weren't interested in telling the same story as I was interested in telling. That's why I asked to become a producer because I wanted to have some guarantee that I would be included in the storytelling process," she said.

"The joke on set was, 'Maggie what kept you up last night?' There was always one thing that I would write a long email about at night. I would say, 'Here are the tiny things. If you don't do these, fine, but you must do this'," Gyllenhaal added.

