Madonna's rare family photo; Shahid Kapoor plays with Misha: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Today's social media stalkers' guide is all about happy family vibes. From Shahid Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor playing doting dads to their toddlers, to Madonna's grand family portrait, everything about today's guide will make you miss your family a little more.

Madonna's glorious family portrait

Birthday 🎉🎂🎈🇮🇹♥️ A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Aug 18, 2017 at 7:20pm PDT

Madonna celebrated her 59th birthday in true Queen style with her six children by her side. The Queen of Pop posted a rare photograph of her children partaking in merrymaking on her special day. Tusshar Kapoor pampers son Laksshya

#inflightfun #golmaal diaries #joy #love #father #son A post shared by Tusshar (@tusshark89) on Aug 17, 2017 at 9:03pm PDT

Tusshar Kapoor is known to be a doting dad to his toddler Laksshya. So much so, that the little one accompanies his father to the gym and on sets, too. Tusshar took to Instagram to share this photo of him playing with his son while shooting for Golmaal Again.

Shahid Kapoor plays with Lil Missy

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Aug 20, 2017 at 12:53am PDT

Shahid Kapoor seems totally smitten by the women in his life - his wife and his daughter Misha. The actor posted another playtime photo with his little one. The two seem to be having a good time at a park. Just another day in Malaika Arora Khan's life

@ridhimehraofficial for #lfw #mua💄 #hair @subbu28 A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Aug 20, 2017 at 2:35am PDT

Malaika Arora Khan has been giving the world all kinds of goals with her regular social media updates. She posted another sizzling photo of herself from Lakme Fashion Week and needless to say, she is killing it.

Sidharth Malhotra joins the Indian cricket team in Sri Lanka

Landed in #srilanka with #sunilgavaskar n #harshabhogle excited for the match tom #SRIvsIND see you guys #AGentleman #cricket A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@s1dofficial) on Aug 19, 2017 at 8:57am PDT

The sunder, susheel and risky guy is now in Sri Lanka. Sidharth Malhotra is supporting team India in the ODI and posted a photo with two cricket experts, Harsha Bhogle and Sunil Gavaskar.